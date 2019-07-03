 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Incredible satellite footage catches huge hurricane and solar eclipse at the same time (VIDEOS)

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 10:41
© NOAA / Twitter
An incredible timelapse of satellite footage shows two of Earth’s greatest phenomenons, a category-4 hurricane and a solar eclipse, moving across our planet at the same time.

Satellite cameras tracked the magnificent total solar eclipse as it passed over Argentina and Chile on July 2, while also catching a major hurricane as it percolated in the Pacific Ocean. 

Hurricane Barbara was declared a category-4 storm on Tuesday morning, with winds of up to 210kph (130mph), although it’s not expected to make landfall. 

The eclipse’s path of totality ranged from the southeast of New Zealand, over to the coast of Chile and eventually across Argentina. 

Meteorologist Dakota Smith shared the simultaneous sight in color on Twitter, and the National Weather Service posted footage captured by weather satellites. 

