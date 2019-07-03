Incredible satellite footage catches huge hurricane and solar eclipse at the same time (VIDEOS)
Satellite cameras tracked the magnificent total solar eclipse as it passed over Argentina and Chile on July 2, while also catching a major hurricane as it percolated in the Pacific Ocean.
A major hurricane.— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 2, 2019
A total solar eclipse.
Earth is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/U1rnfvczUt
Hurricane Barbara was declared a category-4 storm on Tuesday morning, with winds of up to 210kph (130mph), although it’s not expected to make landfall.
The eclipse’s path of totality ranged from the southeast of New Zealand, over to the coast of Chile and eventually across Argentina.
Ok, so we had to take a crack at showing this loop as well. Major Hurricane #Barbara and a total solar eclipse traversing the Pacific Ocean! Just wow... #arwxpic.twitter.com/LihilCzjU9— NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) July 2, 2019
Meteorologist Dakota Smith shared the simultaneous sight in color on Twitter, and the National Weather Service posted footage captured by weather satellites.
