Incredible satellite footage catches huge hurricane and solar eclipse at the same time (VIDEOS)

An incredible timelapse of satellite footage shows two of Earth’s greatest phenomenons, a category-4 hurricane and a solar eclipse, moving across our planet at the same time.

Satellite cameras tracked the magnificent total solar eclipse as it passed over Argentina and Chile on July 2, while also catching a major hurricane as it percolated in the Pacific Ocean.

A major hurricane.



A total solar eclipse.



— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 2, 2019

Hurricane Barbara was declared a category-4 storm on Tuesday morning, with winds of up to 210kph (130mph), although it’s not expected to make landfall.

The eclipse’s path of totality ranged from the southeast of New Zealand, over to the coast of Chile and eventually across Argentina.

— NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) July 2, 2019

Meteorologist Dakota Smith shared the simultaneous sight in color on Twitter, and the National Weather Service posted footage captured by weather satellites.

