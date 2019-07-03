 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Total solar eclipse captivates sky-gazers across parts of South America (VIDEOS)

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 00:00
Get short URL
Total solar eclipse captivates sky-gazers across parts of South America (VIDEOS)
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile, July 2, 2019. ©REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Avid sky-watchers have flocked to Chile and Argentina to catch a glimpse of a rare celestial event – a total solar eclipse – which occurs when the Moon blocks out sunlight. The phenomenon lasted for just over two minutes.

The total solar eclipse was best observed from a relatively narrow, 125-mile-wide (200 km) stretch of land across Chile and Argentina. While a few remote islands in the Pacific Ocean were the first to witness the event, thousands of tourists opted to fly to Chile’s Coquimbo region.

The town of La Serena in Coquimbo was first on the eclipse's path across South America. There watchers were treated to over 2 minutes of total eclipse starting at 4:38 pm EDT (2038 GMT). As the eclipse swept further across the Andes, the eerie event could been seen in southeastern Argentina, before its trajectory ended just short of Buenos Aires.

Outside the path of totality, amateur astronomers armed with sets of solar-eclipse glasses enjoyed watching the somewhat less mesmerizing, but still fascinating partial eclipse in the rest of Chile and Argentina, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and in parts of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies