'F**k you Greta' bumper stickers appear on German roads, taking aim at youth climate activist

Motorists in Germany, the automotive heart of Europe, are not taking kindly to Swedish youth climate activist Greta Thunberg. Some drivers are sporting bumper stickers telling the girl, in so many words, to take a hike.

At the age of 15, Thunberg captivated a large segment of the media in Europe and the US with her impassioned calls for immediate action on climate change, prompting similar activism from youths the world over.

As many German cities prepare to go carless, however, some drivers have not been appreciative of Thunberg’s globetrotting activism, and they aren’t afraid to tell their fellow motorists.

Some German social media users also noticed the trend, but not everybody found humor in the vulgar stickers, which can now apparently be purchased on Amazon.

“White Audi Q7 with sticker ‘F**k you Greta’ - is this the new ‘a heart for children’?” asked one Twitter user.

Despite the expressions of disdain for the young lady, now 16, it’s doubtful the stickers will put a damper on her activism, which has already earned her a nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize and her photo on the cover of Time Magazine.

