Body falls from plane into a GARDEN in south London

A stowaway fell from the undercarriage of a Kenya Airways flight as it approached Heathrow Airport and landed in a south London garden, police and airline officials have confirmed.

London Metropolitan Police say they came across a body on Sunday and believe the victim had fallen out of an airplane. The flight in question originated in Nairobi, Kenya, and was bound for London, according to Kenya Airways, who issued a statement addressing the discovery.

“The incident has been treated as a sudden death and is now a police matter. The police have already been in contact with the Kenya High Commission to help identify and name the person,” the airline said in the statement.

Authorities say they discovered a bag, water and food in the plane’s landing gear compartment, suggesting the man may have hid himself there and fallen out mid-flight. While their investigation is ongoing, police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The unidentified stowaway is not the first to take a fatal plunge from an aircraft; in September of 2012, a 30-year-old stowaway from Mozambique fell to his death under similar circumstances, from a London-bound flight from Angola.

