Turkey won’t face US sanctions over purchase of Russian missile defense systems – Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that his US counterpart Donald Trump told him that Turkey won’t face sanctions over its decision to purchase major missile defense systems from Russia.

The countries have been at loggerheads over the Moscow-Ankara S-400 deal and the two leaders discussed the issue during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.

Erdogan told a press conference after the meeting that Turkey won’t face sanctions due to its purchase of the S-400 systems and it will be permitted to buy F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US, despite the dispute.

Trump told reporters that the S-400 deal is a “problem” for the US but noted that Turkey had been barred from purchasing its Patriot systems during the Obama administration. He added that he will visit Turkey “soon” to improve ties with Ankara.

Ahead of the Trump meeting, Erdogan held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During that meeting, the Turkish leader reiterated his commitment to purchasing the Russian missile defense systems despite pressure from the US. The S-400s are due to arrive in Turkey later this summer.

