 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Turkey won’t face US sanctions over purchase of Russian missile defense systems – Erdogan

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 10:28
Get short URL
Turkey won’t face US sanctions over purchase of Russian missile defense systems – Erdogan
US President Donald Trump with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders summit, June 29. © Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has revealed that his US counterpart Donald Trump told him that Turkey won’t face sanctions over its decision to purchase major missile defense systems from Russia.

The countries have been at loggerheads over the Moscow-Ankara S-400 deal and the two leaders discussed the issue during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.

Erdogan told a press conference after the meeting that Turkey won’t face sanctions due to its purchase of the S-400 systems and it will be permitted to buy F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US, despite the dispute.

Also on rt.com US looking into ‘different solutions’ to Turkey’s S-400/F-35 ‘problem’– Trump after Erdogan meeting

Trump told reporters that the S-400 deal is a “problem” for the US but noted that Turkey had been barred from purchasing its Patriot systems during the Obama administration. He added that he will visit Turkey “soon” to improve ties with Ankara.

READ MORE: ‘No delays’: Putin, Erdogan reaffirm S-400 deal, talk trade & bilateral ties at G20 sidelines

Ahead of the Trump meeting, Erdogan held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During that meeting, the Turkish leader reiterated his commitment to purchasing the Russian missile defense systems despite pressure from the US. The S-400s are due to arrive in Turkey later this summer.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies