Teenager saves toddler from 2-story fall in spine-chilling VIDEO

A quick-thinking Algerian teenager has been dubbed a hero after catching a two-year-old Syrian toddler who fell from a second floor balcony. His incredible save was caught on CCTV and has been shared widely on social media.

Two-year old Doha Muhammed was playing in her apartment in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkey last Thursday when the unthinkable happened and she went over the edge while her mother was in the kitchen preparing a meal.

Thankfully, the watchful 17-year-old Feud Zabaat, an Algerian migrant worker in the city, was on hand below to save the plummeting toddler.

Miraculously, the young girl suffered no injuries in the incident but was understandably shaken. Her father arrived on scene shortly after the incident and reportedly offered Zabaat a 200 Turkish lira ($35) reward for saving her life and sparing the toddler from serious injury.

Also on rt.com Unimpressed toddler sends $56,000 sculpture FLY-ing to the ground in Swiss museum

Like this story? Share it with a friend!