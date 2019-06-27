 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Teenager saves toddler from 2-story fall in spine-chilling VIDEO

Published time: 27 Jun, 2019 10:03 Edited time: 27 Jun, 2019 10:27
Get short URL
Teenager saves toddler from 2-story fall in spine-chilling VIDEO
© CGTN / YouTube
A quick-thinking Algerian teenager has been dubbed a hero after catching a two-year-old Syrian toddler who fell from a second floor balcony. His incredible save was caught on CCTV and has been shared widely on social media.

Two-year old Doha Muhammed was playing in her apartment in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkey last Thursday when the unthinkable happened and she went over the edge while her mother was in the kitchen preparing a meal. 

Thankfully, the watchful 17-year-old Feud Zabaat, an Algerian migrant worker in the city, was on hand below to save the plummeting toddler.

Miraculously, the young girl suffered no injuries in the incident but was understandably shaken. Her father arrived on scene shortly after the incident and reportedly offered Zabaat a 200 Turkish lira ($35) reward for saving her life and sparing the toddler from serious injury.

Also on rt.com Unimpressed toddler sends $56,000 sculpture FLY-ing to the ground in Swiss museum

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies