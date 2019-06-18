 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Unimpressed toddler sends $56,000 sculpture FLY-ing to the ground in Swiss museum

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 20:16
Get short URL
Unimpressed toddler sends $56,000 sculpture FLY-ing to the ground in Swiss museum
© Katharina Fritsch/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / VG Bild-Kunst Bonn, Germany
A trip to an art gallery in Switzerland turned into a nightmare for one mother last week after her lively three-year-old reached out and sent a sculpture worth $56,000 flying to the floor, much to the horror of onlookers.

The piece of art in question was German artist Katharina Fritsch’s ‘Fliege’ (Fly) sculpture, which was being exhibited by the US gallery Matthew Marks as part of the Art Basel international art fair.

Also on rt.com Don’t laugh at Koons’ Rabbit selling for $91 million – get angry at economic system that enables it

Perhaps the toddler, not bound by the constraints of modern PC-culture, simply wanted to make her feelings about the plastic fly sculpture perfectly clear. Reaching from her stroller, she knocked the piece of modern art right off its pedestal and onto the floor where its wings snapped off, leaving the mother quite understandably “close to tears” according to Swiss media.

Luckily for the mortified mother, however, the Fly's unexpected flight didn't do irreparable damage. A spokeswoman for Art Basel told the Art Newspaper that the fair was “aware of the incident” but said the gallery informed them that the work “was not damaged.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies