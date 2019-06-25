 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump threatens Iran with ‘OBLITERATION’ by ‘overwhelming force’ if it attacks ‘anything American’

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 14:56 Edited time: 25 Jun, 2019 15:59
©  Reuters / Carlos Barria / FILE PHOTO
Arguing that Iran understands only “strength and power,” US President Donald Trump threatened to show them just that, tweeting that any Iranian attack on America would be met with “overwhelming force” and “obliteration.”

As relations between Iran and the US strain to the brink of open conflict, Trump warned Washington's long-term Middle Eastern rival in a Tuesday tweet that “any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force.”

Trump also rather boldly set himself apart from the Democratic politicians he believes to have been soft on the Islamic Republic:

No more John Kerry & Obama!

The president’s brash tweets came in response to Iran’s statement earlier in the day, which declared that diplomatic channels between the two countries were now permanently closed due to Trump placing sanctions on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

