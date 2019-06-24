 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US to hit Iran’s FM Zarif with sanctions later this week – Treasury
Oman denies helping Trump to warn Iran about impending US attack

Published time: 24 Jun, 2019 16:07
©  Reuters/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Fenaroli/FILE PHOTO
Omani authorities have denied reports that they relayed a message to Iran from President Donald Trump, warning them of an impending US strike. The aborted attack followed Iran shooting down a US surveillance drone.

Responding to the report on Monday, Oman’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that rumors of them conveying a message from Trump were untrue, and urged all sides to show “restraint.

The initial Reuters report last Friday cited two Iranian sources who said that the US president had personally warned Tehran about an incoming attack, which Trump later claimed to have called off at the last minute. Iranian authorities, however, say they received no such message.

The downing of the drone was almost a tipping point into open conflict following longstanding hostile relations between Iran and the US. Trump ended a partial thaw in the countries’ relationship last year when he unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal despite Tehran being in full compliance.

