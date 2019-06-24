Oman denies helping Trump to warn Iran about impending US attack

Omani authorities have denied reports that they relayed a message to Iran from President Donald Trump, warning them of an impending US strike. The aborted attack followed Iran shooting down a US surveillance drone.

Responding to the report on Monday, Oman’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that rumors of them conveying a message from Trump were untrue, and urged all sides to show “restraint.”

The initial Reuters report last Friday cited two Iranian sources who said that the US president had personally warned Tehran about an incoming attack, which Trump later claimed to have called off at the last minute. Iranian authorities, however, say they received no such message.

Also on rt.com Iran denies reports Trump sent warning about imminent attack in retaliation for downed US drone

The downing of the drone was almost a tipping point into open conflict following longstanding hostile relations between Iran and the US. Trump ended a partial thaw in the countries’ relationship last year when he unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal despite Tehran being in full compliance.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!