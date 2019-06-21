Iran denies reports Trump sent warning about imminent attack in retaliation for downed US drone

Iran's top national security official has denied a Reuters report claiming that Tehran had received a low-key message via Oman from the US warning of an imminent attack on the Islamic Republic.

"The US didn’t send any message,” Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for the National Security Council, told Iranian television.

This issue is not in any way correct.

The comment dismissed a previous report by Reuters, which cited unnamed Iranian officials as saying that Donald Trump had warned Tehran of a military strike and also gave a time to respond. The message was reportedly delivered via Oman and followed the downing of a US spy UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) earlier in the week.

While Washington insists the incident occurred over international waters, Tehran said the drone entered its airspace and it’s ready to provide evidence. Yet, before firing a missile at the intruding object, the Iranian military sent out several warnings, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the elite Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, told state TV.

“Unfortunately, they did not answer,” the General added.

Apart from the Reuters report, other media, like New York Times, cited sources as saying that Trump had, in fact, ordered a limited military response, but then abruptly called off the mission.