 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iran denies reports Trump sent warning about imminent attack in retaliation for downed US drone

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 11:46 Edited time: 21 Jun, 2019 12:44
Get short URL
Iran denies reports Trump sent warning about imminent attack in retaliation for downed US drone
U.S. Navy sailors launch an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, in Arabian Sea © Handout via REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Jeff Sherman
Iran's top national security official has denied a Reuters report claiming that Tehran had received a low-key message via Oman from the US warning of an imminent attack on the Islamic Republic.

"The US didn’t send any message,” Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for the National Security Council, told Iranian television.

This issue is not in any way correct.

The comment dismissed a previous report by Reuters, which cited unnamed Iranian officials as saying that Donald Trump had warned Tehran of a military strike and also gave a time to respond. The message was reportedly delivered via Oman and followed the downing of a US spy UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) earlier in the week.

Also on rt.com Iran got Trump message via Oman overnight warning of imminent attack with time to respond – Reuters

While Washington insists the incident occurred over international waters, Tehran said the drone entered its airspace and it’s ready to provide evidence. Yet, before firing a missile at the intruding object, the Iranian military sent out several warnings, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the elite Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division, told state TV.

“Unfortunately, they did not answer,” the General added.

Apart from the Reuters report, other media, like New York Times, cited sources as saying that Trump had, in fact, ordered a limited military response, but then abruptly called off the mission.

Also on rt.com Iran refrained from targeting US plane with 35 on board flying beside downed drone – commander

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies