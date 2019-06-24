Trump tells countries to PAY UP if they want US protection in Strait of Hormuz

Ever the businessman, US President Donald Trump saw something in the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz most others didn’t: a chance to rake in some cash by demanding foreign nations pay for “protection.”

Trump took to Twitter Monday to, once again, call out world governments for supposedly freeloading off the US, this time by allegedly getting premium American protection services in the Strait of Hormuz.

China gets 91% of its Oil from the Straight, Japan 62%, & many other countries likewise. So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation.

While the plan has a certain mafioso quality to it, Trump did suggest the alternative that everyone defend their own ships from any of the future tanker attacks John Bolton blames on Iran.

The safety concerns come following explosions on two tankers from Japan and Norway in the Gulf of Oman earlier this month. While the US was quick to point the finger at its long-term regional enemy, Iran has firmly denied the accusations.

The Islamic Republic was, however, quick to claim responsibility when it shot down a US surveillance drone last week, an incident which brought the two countries to the brink of open conflict. While the US claims the drone was downed over international waters, Iran has given coordinates indicating that it had violated Iranian airspace.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have been severely strained since Trump reneged on the 2015 Nuclear deal last year and reimposed economic sanctions.

After a small flex over the US’ energy production, Trump’s Monday tweet also reiterated his ostensible demands on Iran: no nuclear weapons, and no sponsoring terror. His message comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins the paragon of peace in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, to talk about curbing Tehran’s actions and influence in the region.

