China warns ‘black hand’ of Western meddlers to stay out of Hong Kong

China’s foreign minister has said the “black hand” of Western involvement is stirring up trouble in Hong Kong and warned against outsiders interfering and sabotaging stability in what he described as “China’s domestic affair.”

Wang Yi was commenting on the recent Hong Kong demonstrations against an extradition bill that could see residents tried in China; the proposed law has now been suspended indefinitely.

The minister told reporters Wednesday that Beijing supported the decision, but added that some “Western forces” are taking advantage of the issue to stir up trouble in a bid to wreck both stability in Hong Kong “and the implementation of one country, two systems.”

“We want to say this loudly: Pull back the black hand you have shown,” he warned, adding: “Hong Kong isn't a place for you to run amok.”

‘Black hands’ is a term used in China to refer to foreign conspirators. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China with separate governing and economic systems.

