Hong Kong protesters make rest of the world look bad with 2am rubbish clean up (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Hong Kong protesters showed up the rest of the world’s demonstrators when, after a 2 million-strong march, they worked through the night to ensure not a scrap of trash was left in their wake.

The mass protests against an unpopular China extradition bill took place on June 16 and, after the 3km march was over, the diligent demonstrators worked into the night to ensure the streets they had marched on were not left strewn with litter.

Images circulated on social media showed young people working to pick up rubbish late at night, with a few doing a final sweep of the area the next morning.

It's 2:30am and they have teams walking through the protest site with giant garbage bags and collecting rubbish.

Hong Kong is quite a place pic.twitter.com/UrgK6apmrK — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) June 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time Hong Kong protesters turned litter collectors after a march. Following the June 12 protests, demonstrators returned to the protest site to clean up after themselves.

2am in the morning, young Hong Kong protesters volunteering to pick up the trash after all the chaos.



That, is the quality of our people.#HongKongpic.twitter.com/057coxzpw9 — Denise Ho (HOCC) (@hoccgoomusic) June 12, 2019

The hardworking Hongkongers made a lot of other protesters look bad in comparison. When thousands of protesters gathered in London to show their opposition to President Donald Trump at the start of June, they left a trail of rubbish in their wake and were accused of hypocrisy for demonstrating against Trump’s climate policy while littering themselves.

Occupy ICE protesters in Portland sparked anger when they left their protest site looking like a scrap heap in 2018. Even the Dakota Pipeline protesters left millions of pounds of garbage behind when they were evicted from their demonstration site in 2017.

Eco - Warriors .....Eco Trash if you ask me....this is what eco protesters left behind in London Centre today....oxymorons 🙁🙁🙁 pic.twitter.com/DsTOd3LKds — grant (@grantburt) June 4, 2019 Here's a look at all the stuff demonstrators left behind at the Occupy ICE camp. The City of Portland notified protesters on Monday that they must leave the property by the end of the day Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/QLHPAqCPZQ — KATU News (@KATUNews) July 25, 2018

Also on rt.com Anti-Trump protesters leave London streets looking like WASTELAND (PHOTOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!