Romanovs100 shortlisted in world’s top creative award: Cannes Lions

RT’s history project about the Romanov family is in the running for a Cannes Lions award in the ‘Branded Content for Digital/Social’ category, 2019.

"Being nominated for two years in a row, making it into the Cannes Lions finals - and with educational projects... it's very prestigious! #Romanovs100 is among the 10% of the best creative projects of the world selected from over 30,000 entries! We are so happy that the Grand Jury marked our work this year." #Romanovs100 Creative Producer, Kirill Karnovich-Valua said.

#Romanovs100 is shortlisted at 66th @Cannes_Lions 🦁 making it to the top 10% of best creative works in the world out of 30,000+ submissions! We are endlessly proud and thankful for the great team we had on this project @marinamaral2@HelenRappaport@semionovdenis#CannesLionspic.twitter.com/pcupJtJ6N7 — Kirill Karnovich-Valua (@KarnovichValua) June 18, 2019

The results for this category will be announced during the ceremony on June, 19. #Romanovs100 are one out of 8 chosen nominees from 84 entries into this category this year. So far, #Romanovs100 has 18 awards, including a Clio Entertainment, Promax Global, and a Shorty, among many other prestigious accolades.

#Romanovs100 told the story of Russia’s last royal family, the Romanovs, through 4,000 personal family photos unearthed in the national archives. The large-scale, cross-platform multimedia project took place across four platforms – YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. It ran through summer 2018 until mid July, ending on the anniversary of the royal family’s execution.

Apart from creatively using social media as storytelling platforms for the project, the #Romanovs100 team also released an OST and an AR book, merging digital experience with tangible design. The book has already been noted in professional circles worldwide, shortlisted at the D&AD 2019.

In 2018, a project by the same team, #1917LIVE, was a three-time Cannes Lions finalist in ‘Use of Social Platforms’, ‘Use of Branded Content created for Digital or Social’, and ‘Cross-channel Storytelling’.

