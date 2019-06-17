 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China’s President Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea this week – state media

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 11:47
Get short URL
China’s President Xi Jinping to visit N. Korea this week – state media
File photo © KCNA / via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea for a two-day visit starting this Thursday, according to Chinese state media reports.

The visit will be the first by a Chinese leader in a decade. In 2009, then-premier Wen Jiabao travelled to Pyongyang for talks with Kim Jong-il. The last visit by a Chinese president was by Hu Jintao in 2005.

Xi Jinping’s trip comes amid an ongoing dispute over North Korea’s denuclearization negotiations with the US. Xinhua reports that the state visit is on foot of an invitation by Kim Jong-un.

Also on rt.com Trump receives another ‘beautiful’ letter from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies