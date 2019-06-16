‘Never before’: MILLIONS could be without light as Argentina & Uruguay hit by nationwide blackouts

Entire cities descended into darkness as a massive, first-of-its-kind blackout swept across Argentina and Uruguay on Sunday morning. The unexplained calamity will take up to eight hours to fix, officials say.

Argentina suffered a “nationwide” blackout, which also affected neighboring Uruguay, Alejandra Martinez, a spokesperson for the Buenos Aires-based electricity supplier company Edesur, told local media. “Something like this has never happened before,” she said.

VIDEO: 🇺🇾 Residents of Uruguay's capital #Montevideo wake up to no electricity after a massive electricity cut left Argentina, Uruguay and some parts of neighbouring countries in the dark, according to Uruguayan and Argentine electricity companies #apagon#SinLuzpic.twitter.com/tvyxuMjTts — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 16, 2019

The company had earlier explained that the massive power outage happened due to a failure in the electrical interconnection system. The blackout itself started at 7:07am local time on Sunday, according to Argentinian officials.

Ahora en Boedo se ve como CABA está sin luz, aún no hay información oficial de @OficialEdesur . Estoy esperando al medicio a domicilio por mi hija de 2 años con 39 de fiebre. Vivo en un 9° piso. #SINLUZ#APAGONpic.twitter.com/aTFYbU2cDL — Nicolás (@NicRigl) June 16, 2019

While no official number is yet available, millions are believed to be affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of electrical power loss in some cities in southern Brazil and Chile too.

Gigantesco apagón en la #Argentina: la Ciudad, la Provincia de Buenos Aires y Santa Fe se quedaron a oscuras https://t.co/VOGlJZS3rOpic.twitter.com/w4ToTkonAD#Apagón#SinLuz#SinAgua — ⭕️ Mario Morínigo Moray (@mmmoray) June 16, 2019

Argentina’s Civil Protection Minister Daniel Russo estimated that it will take between six and eight hours to fully restore power in the country of over 44 million.

