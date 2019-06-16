 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Treason!’ Trump slams NYT claim of US cyber attacks against Russia as desperate & harmful fake news

Published time: 16 Jun, 2019 02:29 Edited time: 16 Jun, 2019 03:24
Get short URL
‘Treason!’ Trump slams NYT claim of US cyber attacks against Russia as desperate & harmful fake news
©  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
Following a bombastic report that US government hackers are targeting Russia’s power grid, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse the NY Times of spreading fake news detrimental to US credibility and national security.

“This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story, any story, even if bad for our Country…” Trump tweeted on Saturday evening, before realizing that he forgot to actually dismiss the report of Washington increasingly targeting Moscow in cyber-warfare campaign as “fake news.”

“.....ALSO, NOT TRUE!” he added in a follow-up tweet, without specifying whether the report was untrue in its entirety – or just the specifics like the targets of US cyber offenses or their intensity.

The US leader also stopped short of explaining what exactly he believes constitutes a treason – the mere fact that the paper unveiled Washington’s presumably top secret operation, or that the revelation might further erode the US image of the world’s moral beacon.

An in-depth yet frustratingly empty on details report on Saturday, the New York Times treated its readers to a carousel of security officials talking up their “aggressive” posture, including one faceless intelligence spook who bragged “we are doing things at a scale we never contemplated a few years ago.” Now just imagine the media hysteria if it were the other way around...

Also on rt.com Hack away! NYT says US planted CYBER KILL SWITCH into Russian power grid… media shrugs

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies