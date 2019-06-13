Tehran calls for securing of strategic waterways after tankers attacked in Gulf of Oman

Iran has called for an international effort to protect important waterways in the region just hours after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, warning of the risk of further insecurity in the region.

Tehran is ready for regional cooperation in safeguarding strategic shipping lanes in the Middle East, government spokesman Ali Rabei told state-affiliated Fars News Agency. He also cautioned Iran’s neighbors against making hasty decisions.

“All countries in the region should be careful not to fall in the trap of those who benefit from regional insecurity,” he said without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, two tankers – the Kokuka Courageous and the Front Altair – reported fire on board and sent distress signals. As the story developed, some media said one of the ships, the Norwegian Front Altair, was hit in a torpedo attack.

An Iranian vessel was said to be the first to reach the tankers and rescue 44 crew members that abandoned their ships. The cause of the mystery explosions on one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes remains unclear.

This is the second incident in several weeks that has taken place near the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil passes. In May, four tankers were reportedly hit by explosions near the UAE port of Fujairah. The Emirates reported a “sabotage attack” and the US pinned the blame on Iran, which strongly denied the accusations, saying Washington has not provided any evidence to support the claim.

