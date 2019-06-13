 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran says it rescued 44 sailors after 2 tankers were ‘reportedly attacked’ in Gulf of Oman

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 08:00 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 08:36
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, FILE PHOTO: © Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed
Iran rescued dozens of sailors from oil tankers that were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman off the UAE coast, according to IRNA. One of the vessels was allegedly targeted by a torpedo, reports said.

Reuters reports two tankers were evacuated after an incident in the Gulf of Oman, the Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair, which has been reported as being on fire, and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous.

Kokura’s manager said the tanker was damaged on its hull in a security incident in which one crew member was slightly injured.

Iran’s Al-Alam television network reported two explosions were heard in the Sea of Oman Thursday morning, Press TV reports.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it was aware of an incident in the Gulf and urged “extreme caution.”  

The US Fifth Fleet said two oil tankers were damaged in an incident near the Strait of Hormuz and that one of the ships’ operators described as a suspected attack, Bloomberg reports.

“US Naval Forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12a.m. local time and a second one at 7:00 am," Joshua Frey of the Fifth Fleet said.

