Iran shouldn’t be hastily blamed for Gulf of Oman tanker incident – Moscow

Moscow has warned against making rash conclusions in relation to the Gulf of Oman oil tanker explosions, saying that the incident shouldn’t be used to further heighten tensions.

“I would like to use this opportunity to warn against hasty attempts to pin the blame on those who are unwanted by a number of well-known states,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov then clarified his thought, saying that “we‘re recently witnessing an escalating campaign of psychological, political and military pressure against Iran,” carried out by the US and its allies in the region.

I wouldn’t want the events that just happened to be speculatively used to further spin the situation in the anti-Iranian direction.

Earlier on Thursday, two oil tankers, identified as Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous, were rocked by explosions in the Gulf of Oman. There’s so far little information on what actually happened, but one of the vessels was reportedly hit by a torpedo. Iran said it had rescued 44 sailors from the distressed tankers and called the incident “suspicious.”

