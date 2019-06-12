 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ebola claims life of 5yo boy as devastating virus spreads into Uganda

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 11:34
Get short URL
Ebola claims life of 5yo boy as devastating virus spreads into Uganda
File photo © REUTERS / Baz Ratner
A five-year-old boy has died of Ebola and two new cases have been confirmed in Uganda as the horrifying haemorrhagic fever spreads from the current outbreak in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Health officials say the young child was admitted to hospital in Uganda after he and his family traveled there from the DRC at the weekend. However, despite emergency treatment, he passed away overnight Tuesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the death, and said two additional cases have tested positive.

The DRC has been struggling with the current outbreak of the disease, which carries a high fatality rate and has killed over 1,200 people in the central African nation, according to WHO figures. A vaccine to prevent the spread of the rare but devastating virus is still under development, and is being used in the DRC and Uganda to try to stem its transmission.

Also on rt.com Europe at major threat of INSECT-BORNE tropical diseases, scientists warn

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies