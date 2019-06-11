 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hostage-taking situation at prison in Condé-sur-Sarthe, France - reports

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 18:55 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 19:58
FILE PHOTO. The penitentiary center of Alencon, in Conde-sur-Sarthe, northwestern France. © AFP / Jean-Francois Monier
Two people have been taken hostage at a high-security prison in Condé-sur-Sarthe prison in the Orne region of north-western France, according to local media.

One inmate took a guard and a trainee guard hostage at the facility during the evening meal time between 6:30-7pm. GMT, according to Le Figaro.

Media reports said the French Ministry of Justice has responded to the incident and activated a crisis unit.

BFMTV reported that the prisoner had carried out hostage-takings before and this was the reason why he was moved to the Condé-sur-Sarthe prison.

Sources told Le Figaro that the inmate was 35-year-old Francis Dorffer, who was branded a "serial hostage taker" by French media in 2017.

It is also not the the first crisis at the prison. In March, a radicalized prisoner at the facility brutally assaulted two guards, sparking an hours-long standoff with police. In that incident, the wife of the prisoner, who was visiting at the time, was killed when elite police forces launched an assault after failed negotiations.

According to BFMTV's report, negotiations are underway and the hostage-taker is demanding to be transferred to another location.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

