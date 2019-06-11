Hostage-taking situation at prison in Condé-sur-Sarthe, France - reports

Two people have been taken hostage at a high-security prison in Condé-sur-Sarthe prison in the Orne region of north-western France, according to local media.

One inmate took a guard and a trainee guard hostage at the facility during the evening meal time between 6:30-7pm. GMT, according to Le Figaro.

Media reports said the French Ministry of Justice has responded to the incident and activated a crisis unit.

🇫🇷 Alerte - Un homme et une femme stagiaire, #surveillants, sont pris en otage par Francis Dorffer (qui a tué son codétenu). Il est armé d'une arme blanche artisanale et est libérable en 2060. Il demande son transfert. #CondeSurSarthe est bouclée. #prisonpic.twitter.com/rrSD4l1Flo — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) June 11, 2019

BFMTV reported that the prisoner had carried out hostage-takings before and this was the reason why he was moved to the Condé-sur-Sarthe prison.

Sources told Le Figaro that the inmate was 35-year-old Francis Dorffer, who was branded a "serial hostage taker" by French media in 2017.

[ #CondéSurSarthe ]



📢⚡️Une prise d'otages est en cours au centre pénitentiaire de Condé-sur-Sarthe.



🔸Les otages sont une jeune stagiaire & un surveillant plus expérimenté.



🔸Ils seraient retenus par un détenu qui réclame son transfert.



⤵️https://t.co/ovhq33wczj — ⚡️P'tweet Revue de Presse🗞 (@P_tweet_presse) June 11, 2019

It is also not the the first crisis at the prison. In March, a radicalized prisoner at the facility brutally assaulted two guards, sparking an hours-long standoff with police. In that incident, the wife of the prisoner, who was visiting at the time, was killed when elite police forces launched an assault after failed negotiations.

The hostage taker, Francis Dorffer, has previously committed 5 other hostage situations in detention. These situations include the French prisons of Nancy (2006), Clairvaux (2009), La Santé (Paris, 2010), Poissy (2011) and Ensisheim (2017). https://t.co/Ifs3mL9Hihpic.twitter.com/q3Se5zFLio — Porter Medium (@PorterMedium) June 11, 2019

According to BFMTV's report, negotiations are underway and the hostage-taker is demanding to be transferred to another location.

