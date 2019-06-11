 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several injured in Germany after massive hailstones hammer down on Munich (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 17:03
Lightning flashing through the sky over Dresden, Germany, during a thunderstorm on June 10, 2019. © AFP / DPA / Robert Michael
Several people were injured and buildings damaged in a powerful storm that saw hailstones the size of golfballs rain down on the German city of Munich.

A series of intense thunderstorms hit parts of southern Germany on Monday, with winds reported to be up to 120km/ h (75 miles/h) in Bavaria. Houses were flooded and car windows smashed in the storm and several people, including a seven-year-old boy, were injured, according to reports.

More than 550 emergency calls were made in Munich alone during the storm, according to the German Press Agency (DPA). German meteorologists described the hailstones as being 5cm in size, however some witnesses reported hail the size of tennis balls (6.5cm).

Locals took to social media to share the alarming footage of the storm, the massive hailstones that hammered lakes and homes, and the shocking destruction they left in their wake.

