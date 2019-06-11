Several injured in Germany after massive hailstones hammer down on Munich (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Several people were injured and buildings damaged in a powerful storm that saw hailstones the size of golfballs rain down on the German city of Munich.

A series of intense thunderstorms hit parts of southern Germany on Monday, with winds reported to be up to 120km/ h (75 miles/h) in Bavaria. Houses were flooded and car windows smashed in the storm and several people, including a seven-year-old boy, were injured, according to reports.

Ordentlicher Hagel mit schwerem Gewitter in München. pic.twitter.com/91ioNE7NXa — blablabla... (@currywurstohne) June 10, 2019

More than 550 emergency calls were made in Munich alone during the storm, according to the German Press Agency (DPA). German meteorologists described the hailstones as being 5cm in size, however some witnesses reported hail the size of tennis balls (6.5cm).

Locals took to social media to share the alarming footage of the storm, the massive hailstones that hammered lakes and homes, and the shocking destruction they left in their wake.

#Unwetter bei uns daheim in Bayern, jetzt können die Kids Schweizer Käse spielen 🙈😊 pic.twitter.com/3EQd7N3u6t — Alexandra (@alejulimanu) June 11, 2019

