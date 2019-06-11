'Did aliens take missing Indian Air Force plane?' News anchor floats bizarre theory (VIDEO)

As the mystery of a missing Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft continues to baffle authorities, Indian media has suggested aliens may be responsible for the vanished craft.

The AN-32 military aircraft disappeared in Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh near the border with China last Monday, with 13 people on board. It lost contact after it took off from Jorhat in Assam.

Also on rt.com Indian Air Force transport plane with 13 on board missing

The IAF have offered a reward of 500,000 Indian rupees ($7,200) for information about the missing plane’s whereabouts after it failed to find it following an extensive six-day search. The Indian government has been criticized for failing to locate the aircraft, and now rumors are circulating that it may have been abducted by aliens.

Zee Hindustan aired its theory about an alien aircraft abduction on its news program, with one anchor explaining the possible UFO theft as dramatic graphics played on a screen behind him.

The idea was largely mocked on social media, with criticism that the news channel is making light of the serious situation.

Offered without comments. The missing AN 32 could have been "taken away by aliens" pic.twitter.com/qZsEA9ASIf — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) June 9, 2019

Hi @Zee_Hindustan@ZeeNewsHindi, please think of the 13 families still waiting for closure & clarity about their loved ones in the missing An-32 when you put together shows like this. (Also, that’s a C-130 in your background animation, not an An-32 🙄) pic.twitter.com/nn0er5ANJY — Livefist (@livefist) June 9, 2019

This isn’t the first time an IAF AN-32 transport plane has vanished. In July 2016, one carrying 29 people went missing while flying from Chennai to Port Blair, so maybe aliens have been stealing aircraft from the Indian skies after all.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!