Indian Air Force transport plane with 13 on board missing

Published time: 3 Jun, 2019 10:42 Edited time: 3 Jun, 2019 11:26
© Wikipedia
An Indian Air Force An-32 military transport plane has lost contact with ground control, officials confirmed. The turboprop machine is said to be carrying 13 people.

The aircraft went missing an hour after take-off from an airbase in northeastern India. It was headed for a landing ground in Mechuka Valley, which is close to the Indian-Chinese border.

“Since the aircraft did not reach the airfield, overdue action was initiated by IAF,” an Indian Air Force official told local media.

India’s Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh later confirmed the incident on Twitter, offering his prayers for the safety of the passengers.

