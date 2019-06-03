Indian Air Force transport plane with 13 on board missing
The aircraft went missing an hour after take-off from an airbase in northeastern India. It was headed for a landing ground in Mechuka Valley, which is close to the Indian-Chinese border.
“Since the aircraft did not reach the airfield, overdue action was initiated by IAF,” an Indian Air Force official told local media.
India’s Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh later confirmed the incident on Twitter, offering his prayers for the safety of the passengers.
Spoke to Vice Chief of @IAF_MCC, Air Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria regarding the missing IAF AN-32 Aircraft which is overdue for some hours.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 3, 2019
He has apprised me of the steps taken by the IAF to find the missing aircraft. I pray for the safety of all passengers on board.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW