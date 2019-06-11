 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian MoD shares COCKPIT VIDEO of Su-27 ‘escorting’ US & Swedish spy planes

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 08:18 Edited time: 11 Jun, 2019 08:44
© Screenshots from Russia's Defense Ministry / Twitter
Moscow scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to closely tail US and Swedish reconnaissance aircraft as they headed towards Russian airspace above the Baltic Sea. The MoD also shared the ‘pilot’s view’ of the escort.

The Russian jet was scrambled on Monday in response to the aircraft approaching the nation’s airspace above the Baltic Sea. 

The incoming planes were identified as US Air Force reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 and Sweden’s electronic intelligence-gathering Gulfstream jet. The Su-27 flew at a safe distance from both aircraft, “escorting” them and preventing any violations of Russian airspace, the military said.

