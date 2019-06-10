US signed ‘another very important part’ of immigration deal with Mexico – Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced signing an “important” part of an agreement on immigration with Mexico. The news comes a week into the neighbors’ row over tariffs and border security.

Washington has “fully signed and documented another very important part” of the immigration deal with Mexico, Trump tweeted on Monday. He added that the details of the agreement will be revealed sometime soon, and it will have to be approved by Mexican lawmakers. The president said that he doesn’t expect the latter to be “a problem” but would reinstate tariffs if necessary.

....We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

Last week, the nations signed a last-minute deal to avert the implementation of the tariffs Trump slapped on all Mexican goods. The president earlier argued that the tariffs were to remain in place until the nation’s southern neighbor curbs the flow of migrants, mainly coming from Central America through Mexican territory.

According to the deal, Mexico agreed to deploy 6,000 National Guard troops along its border with Guatemala. President Trump also claimed that Mexico will “immediately” start buying more US-made farm products.

Also on rt.com ‘Mexico to buy from US patriot farmers!’ Trump fires out apparent details of new deal

Commenting on his remarks, the Mexican envoy to the US, Martha Barcena Coqui, explained that the trade between the states would have increased even without the threat of tariffs.

Also on rt.com Mainstream media loves protests for democracy and freedom... unless they're in US ally Honduras

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!