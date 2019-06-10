Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo train station, check suspicious object

Police shot and injured a man exhibiting “threatening behavior” at Malmo Central Station in Sweden on Monday morning. Parts of the neighborhood have been labeled notorious ‘no-go’ areas for drug and gang crime.

The station was evacuated and a bomb squad has been called to the scene. No other injuries have been reported. It’s too early to say whether the incident is terrorism related, police said.

#malmo attack at Central station. Man shut down, shouted i have a bomb pic.twitter.com/ql5C7a7LfV — Pieter Cortenbach (@cortenbach) June 10, 2019

The man is being treated by emergency services.

Authorities were called to the busy train station in southern Sweden after receiving reports of a man behaving threateningly. “The police were sent there and were forced to shoot him,” police press officer Calle Persson said, 24Malmo reports.

Sweden suffered a serious terrorist attack in 2017, when a supporter of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) rammed a truck onto a busy street in Stockholm, killing five people.

A number of media reports have claimed neighborhoods in Malmo are ‘no go zones’ as a result of gang violence. The city has seen a large influx of immigrants which reportedly put a strain on its resources.