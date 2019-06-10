 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Swedish police shoot ‘threatening’ man at Malmo train station, check suspicious object

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 09:43 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 09:57
File photo © TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson/via REUTERS
Police shot and injured a man exhibiting “threatening behavior” at Malmo Central Station in Sweden on Monday morning. Parts of the neighborhood have been labeled notorious ‘no-go’ areas for drug and gang crime.

The station was evacuated and a bomb squad has been called to the scene. No other injuries have been reported. It’s too early to say whether the incident is terrorism related, police said.

The man is being treated by emergency services.

Authorities were called to the busy train station in southern Sweden after receiving reports of a man behaving threateningly. “The police were sent there and were forced to shoot him,” police press officer Calle Persson said, 24Malmo reports.

Sweden suffered a serious terrorist attack in 2017, when a supporter of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) rammed a truck onto a busy street in Stockholm, killing five people.

A number of media reports have claimed neighborhoods in Malmo are ‘no go zones’ as a result of gang violence. The city has seen a large influx of immigrants which reportedly put a strain on its resources.

