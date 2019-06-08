 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

No bother to them: Russian sailors spotted SUNBATHING during near collision with US destroyer

Published time: 8 Jun, 2019 20:47
Get short URL
No bother to them: Russian sailors spotted SUNBATHING during near collision with US destroyer
© Twitter / US Navy
It appears Russian sailors were not too concerned about a close encounter with a US warship in the East China Sea, at least according to a video where sharp-eyed users spotted them casually sunbathing on the ship’s deck.

The near collision between the two destroyers, USS Chancellorsville and Admiral Vinogradov, occurred on Friday. Moscow and Washington squarely pinned the blame on one another, while the US released videos and an aerial photo of the encounter.

While many disputed who the culprit behind the near collision was, one particular detail about the Russian destroyer caught the eye of the online crowd. These guys.

A handful of sailors were casually sunbathing on the destroyer's helipad, while the rest of the vessel seemed to be lifeless, as the crew was apparently doing its best to avoid the collision that could have led to serious damage at best – and who knows what international fallout.

The Russian vessel managed to take a sharp turn to the right, passing within some 150 feet (less than 50 meters) from the US destroyer.

READ MORE: WATCH Russian and US warships almost collide in East China Sea (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to international maritime rules, a vessel approached from the starboard side must give way – and apparently it was the US vessel that was obliged to do so. The US Navy, however, claimed that it was recovering a helicopter – that snapped the picture from above – during the incident and had to travel in a straight line.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies