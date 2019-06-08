 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Funfair terror: At least 28 injured as Spanish merry-go-round ‘snaps in half’ (VIDEO)

Published time: 8 Jun, 2019 13:54
Get short URL
Funfair terror: At least 28 injured as Spanish merry-go-round ‘snaps in half’ (VIDEO)
© Twitter/ Desevilla37
A Spanish funfair transformed into a scene of terror in the early hours of Saturday morning when a merry-go-round dramatically collapsed, injuring at least 28 people, many of them children.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the San José de la Rinconada fair in the town of La Rinconada, near Seville, after the horror scenes saw the ride “snap in half,” according to an eyewitness.

Dozens of victims were left trapped in the wreckage of the broken machine as rescuers scrambled to help them.

A total of nine people were reportedly hospitalized with a 13-year-old girl suffering from serious head injuries, according to El Espanol. Four more children aged between 12 and 14 years were also rushed to a hospital in Seville.

According to reports in the local media the attraction, which is called ‘The Pot’, belongs to the Mundopark fair and dates back to 2001. Despite its age it had passed all the required safety inspections.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies