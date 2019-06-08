Funfair terror: At least 28 injured as Spanish merry-go-round ‘snaps in half’ (VIDEO)

A Spanish funfair transformed into a scene of terror in the early hours of Saturday morning when a merry-go-round dramatically collapsed, injuring at least 28 people, many of them children.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at the San José de la Rinconada fair in the town of La Rinconada, near Seville, after the horror scenes saw the ride “snap in half,” according to an eyewitness.

Dozens of victims were left trapped in the wreckage of the broken machine as rescuers scrambled to help them.

A total of nine people were reportedly hospitalized with a 13-year-old girl suffering from serious head injuries, according to El Espanol. Four more children aged between 12 and 14 years were also rushed to a hospital in Seville.

Accidente en la olla de la feria de #SanJosedelaRinconada

Esperemos que estén todos bien . pic.twitter.com/dVQSKZXXYa — DV (@desevilla37) June 8, 2019

According to reports in the local media the attraction, which is called ‘The Pot’, belongs to the Mundopark fair and dates back to 2001. Despite its age it had passed all the required safety inspections.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!