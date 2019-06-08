Funfair terror: At least 28 injured as Spanish merry-go-round ‘snaps in half’ (VIDEO)
Emergency services rushed to the scene at the San José de la Rinconada fair in the town of La Rinconada, near Seville, after the horror scenes saw the ride “snap in half,” according to an eyewitness.
Accidente en la Feria de San Jose de la Rinconada @A3Noticias@CSurNoticias@informativost5@24h_tve varios heridos graves y leves pic.twitter.com/eKQ1ezOqgy— Migue (@migue97_fcb) June 8, 2019
Dozens of victims were left trapped in the wreckage of the broken machine as rescuers scrambled to help them.
A total of nine people were reportedly hospitalized with a 13-year-old girl suffering from serious head injuries, according to El Espanol. Four more children aged between 12 and 14 years were also rushed to a hospital in Seville.
Accidente en la olla de la feria de #SanJosedelaRinconada— DV (@desevilla37) June 8, 2019
Esperemos que estén todos bien . pic.twitter.com/dVQSKZXXYa
According to reports in the local media the attraction, which is called ‘The Pot’, belongs to the Mundopark fair and dates back to 2001. Despite its age it had passed all the required safety inspections.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!