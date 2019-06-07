'It's not the light at the end of the tunnel yet': Gorbachev talks to media from hospital

The last Soviet president, Mikhail Gorbachev, has spoken to Russian media from the hospital, saying he was feeling "quite rough," but isn't planning on saying his last goodbyes just yet.

The veteran politician, who turned 88 in March, told RIA Novosti on the phone on Thursday that he has been in the hospital in Moscow "for a long time." He later confirmed this in another interview, saying he has had "lasting" health problems. "Something that had been accumulating has now discharged and it's quite rough."

But it's too early to say that I've seen the light at the end of the tunnel. I can't see it yet.

However, Gorbachev's press secretary, Vladimir Polyakov, denied that his boss had been hospitalized, and insisted the journalists' phone calls caught him while he was visiting a medical facility for a routine procedure. He admitted that Gorbachev's venerable age is affecting his health, but said his condition isn't a "disaster." According to Polyakov, the former Soviet leader has been spending most of his time at the office, writing a new book.

Concerns about Gorbachev's health emerged shortly after he promised to binge-watch HBO's hit series 'Chernobyl', as he was in power in 1986 when the Chernobyl disaster took place. It's unclear whether he has managed to see it yet.

Gorbachev has been internationally praised for his liberal reforms, his efforts to end the Cold War, and improve the USSR's relations with the West. He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, but some in Russia still blame his policies for the collapse of Soviet Union in 1991.

