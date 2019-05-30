 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gorbachev says he will watch new hit HBO ‘Chernobyl’ show

Published time: 30 May, 2019 20:17
Get short URL
Gorbachev says he will watch new hit HBO ‘Chernobyl’ show
© Reuters / Tatyana Makeyeva
Mikhail Gorbachev is planning to watch HBO’s new ‘Chernobyl’ series, a dramatization of one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, which has captivated audiences and sparked debate online.

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was the man in power when the infamous disaster happened. He was asked during an interview on Russian radio station Govorit Moskva (‘Moscow Speaks’) if he had watched the five-part mini-series, which combines personal dramas with historic events.

No, I have not. But I will definitely try to watch it.

Also on rt.com As Chernobyl nuclear disaster feeds TV drama, is Ukraine looking at a real-life re-run?

The role of Gorbachev was played by Swedish actor David Dencik. The former Soviet leader faced criticism after the disaster for not immediately issuing a statement and was accused of trying to conceal the full extent of the catastrophe.

The explosion at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant resulted in radioactive contamination, which spread throughout the immediate area, but also much of Europe.

The series has already surpassed Game of Thrones to become the top-rated show of all time on IMDb. While the show has won high praise from many viewers, some experts have pointed out some historical inaccuracies.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies