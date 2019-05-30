Gorbachev says he will watch new hit HBO ‘Chernobyl’ show

Mikhail Gorbachev is planning to watch HBO’s new ‘Chernobyl’ series, a dramatization of one of the worst nuclear accidents in history, which has captivated audiences and sparked debate online.

Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, was the man in power when the infamous disaster happened. He was asked during an interview on Russian radio station Govorit Moskva (‘Moscow Speaks’) if he had watched the five-part mini-series, which combines personal dramas with historic events.

No, I have not. But I will definitely try to watch it.

Also on rt.com As Chernobyl nuclear disaster feeds TV drama, is Ukraine looking at a real-life re-run?

The role of Gorbachev was played by Swedish actor David Dencik. The former Soviet leader faced criticism after the disaster for not immediately issuing a statement and was accused of trying to conceal the full extent of the catastrophe.

The explosion at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant resulted in radioactive contamination, which spread throughout the immediate area, but also much of Europe.

The series has already surpassed Game of Thrones to become the top-rated show of all time on IMDb. While the show has won high praise from many viewers, some experts have pointed out some historical inaccuracies.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!