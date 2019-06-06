Putin says talks with Trump ‘inspire optimism’ on global security

Peace concerns are not alien to Donald Trump, Putin said indicating that the US leader appeared to be worried about the growing arms race in the world during their latest conversation.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, Vladimir Putin said that his recent talk with the American leader ‘inspired certain optimism.’

Donald…understands how much the United States and other countries spend on armaments. This money could be diverted to other purposes. I fully agree with him.

While noting that global security depends largely on negotiations between the US and Russia, Putin encouraged other nuclear states to join the discussion. Such broad talks could become “the light at the end of the tunnel,” the Russian president concluded.

Also on rt.com Trump’s ‘getting along’ with Russia probably should not mean further sanctions – Kremlin

The Russian and US presidents talked on a phone in early May. In a subsequent tweet, Trump said it was a “long and very good conversation” adding that “getting along” with Russia is a “good thing.”

The latest face-to-face talks between Putin and Trump occurred in Helsinki last summer. The leaders were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the November G20 summit in Buenos Aires, but the US side canceled the appointment over the Russian-Ukrainian standoff in Kerch Strait.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!