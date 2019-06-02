 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mumbai gov officer’s ‘sarcastic’ tweet praising Gandhi’s killer sparks outrage

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 10:05
FILE PHOTO © Pxhere
A Mumbai government officer sparked calls for her firing after she tweeted a thank you to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin and called for roads named after the famous civil rights activist to be renamed.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Nidhi Choudhari deleted the controversial comments after creating a wave of outrage.

“What an exceptional celebration of 150th birth anniversary year is going on,” she wrote, the Hindu reports. “High time we remove his face from our currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute from all of us!”

She added, “ThankU#Godse for 30.01.1948,” in reference to Gandhi’s killer and the date of his murder.

Choudhari, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), later explained that the tweet was “sarcastic” and “misrepresented.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has called for her to be suspended for her “derogatory” tweet and “glorification” of Godse. “This shouldn’t be tolerated,” he said. Gandhi was once the head of the NCP.

Choudhari said she was “deeply hurt” and saddened by the way her tweet was misrepresented. “I would never insult GandhiJi,” she said, adding he is the “Father of Our Nation.”

She also shared a number of her past tweets expressing her admiration for Gandhi.

Choudhari wrote the controversial tweet after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is now an MP, said Gandhi’s assassin “was a true patriot,” sparking outrage. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned his fellow Hindu nationalist party member for her “utterly disgusting” statements.

Gandhi was killed by Hindu extremist Godse in 1948, who felt Gandhi was pandering to Muslims and was angered by the partition of India in 1947.

