West considers D-Day ‘turning point’ of WW2… as if Eastern Front never existed

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 08:36 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 08:44
Handout photo of a Cromwell tank leading a British Army column inland from Gold Beach after landing on D-Day in Ver-sur-Mer © Reuters
June 6 marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day – touted in the West as the “turning point” of World War II. But in terms of casualties inflicted on Nazi Germany, the allied invasion of Normandy is easily overshadowed by Stalingrad.

Immortalized by Hollywood films and critically-acclaimed books, the D-Day landings are often viewed in the West as an unprecedented military victory and operation that broke the back of Nazi Germany. However, a simple examination of the facts shows otherwise: an estimated 110,000 Nazi soldiers were killed, captured, or went missing during the battle for Normandy. For some sobering contrast, Nazi losses in Stalingrad totaled 1.5 million.

Then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt described Stalingrad as the crucial moment of the war – but that’s now a distant memory for EU leaders.

RT examined how the West often forgets that there were two fronts in World War II, and certainly more than one “turning point.”

