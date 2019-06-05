Iranian daredevil does death-defying parkour moves off the sides of buildings (VIDEO)

An Iranian daredevil is taking the internet by storm, overcoming a difficult childhood and his father’s unsolved disappearance by pushing the limits of parkour, exploring his home city in the most adrenaline-fuelled way possible.

This 27-year-old titan of Tehran, Alireza Japalaghy, has been performing death-defying stunts since he was just 12 years old.

“Growing up as a kid when I was at school, none of these kids let me play any of those games because they believed that I couldn't do anything,” Japalaghy said in an interview.

“I feel that urge to fill up that void in my soul and shine on top of the world.”

In various videos posted online, this prince of parkour changes his clothes one-handed with just the help of his (extremely strong) friend, while hanging off the side of a building.

Also on rt.com How Aleppo’s parkour stars withstood ISIS & reclaimed their dreams (VIDEO)

He seemingly prefers to view the city sights upside down while performing stomach-churning handstands. He also squeezes in the occasional between-building backflips and even an upside down ‘suicide kiss’ with a young woman

“What better way for me to get rid of all my emotions than by channelling them through my career, doing all of this parkour?”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!