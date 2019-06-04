 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
To wear or not to wear? Jews divided after Germans asked to don kippah in show of solidarity

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 13:01 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 13:01
A man wearing a kippah listens to speakers during an anti-Semitism demo at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate September 14, 2014. © Reuters / Thomas Peter
A call for all Germans to wear kippahs as a statement against anti-Semitism has split the country’s Jewish community, with some dismissing it as a stunt without substance. RT spoke with Jewish leaders about the controversy.

Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, urged citizens across Germany to wear the Jewish skullcap if there are attacks targeting Jews during the Al-Quds Day march in Berlin. The suggestion came as a complete U-turn after Klein earlier advised Germany’s Jews against wearing their kippah at all times, citing safety concerns.

While some Jews in Berlin said they saw nothing wrong with non-Jews donning the kippah, others argued that the symbolic gesture isn’t necessary.

“I don’t need you and you to wear a kippah [so] that I know that you are with me. You know, I’m not wearing a cross so that you know that I’m with you,” Lala Susskind, head of the Jewish Forum for Democracy, said.

