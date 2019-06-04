To wear or not to wear? Jews divided after Germans asked to don kippah in show of solidarity

A call for all Germans to wear kippahs as a statement against anti-Semitism has split the country’s Jewish community, with some dismissing it as a stunt without substance. RT spoke with Jewish leaders about the controversy.

Germany’s anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, urged citizens across Germany to wear the Jewish skullcap if there are attacks targeting Jews during the Al-Quds Day march in Berlin. The suggestion came as a complete U-turn after Klein earlier advised Germany’s Jews against wearing their kippah at all times, citing safety concerns.

While some Jews in Berlin said they saw nothing wrong with non-Jews donning the kippah, others argued that the symbolic gesture isn’t necessary.

“I don’t need you and you to wear a kippah [so] that I know that you are with me. You know, I’m not wearing a cross so that you know that I’m with you,” Lala Susskind, head of the Jewish Forum for Democracy, said.

