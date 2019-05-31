Multiple casualties in shooting at Virginia Beach government building – reports

Police have responded to reports of an active shooter at a municipal building in the city of Virginia Beach. Scanner traffic suggests multiple gunshot victims and at least two dead, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Local police have confirmed an active shooter situation at Building 2 of the Municipal Center, with “multiple injuries.” They believe there was only one shooter, who was taken into custody. The public is advised to avoid the area.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

BREAKING: I am on scene at the municipal center at the water building where police are responding to an active shooter. @WAVY_Newspic.twitter.com/ucKUTBhudp — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottWAVY) May 31, 2019

Police are going through the building floor to floor, looking for victims and making sure there are no additional suspects. Footage from local media outlets shows traumatized employees and members of the public evacuating the building.

Employees coming out of the area of building 2 in droves. Many crying and holding each other @WAVY_News#757Alertpic.twitter.com/Z9bblHvBxc — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 31, 2019

The shooting reportedly took place inside the building that houses the departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, and Planning, adjacent to the municipal courthouse.

This is what we’re seeing. Police say this is an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Courthouse is still on lockdown. Here’s what we know so far https://t.co/ucq7ago8Azpic.twitter.com/xwyGXgU75D — Kofo Lasaki WTKR (@KofoLasaki) May 31, 2019

Virginia Beach shooting: Units doing secondary search to locate victims. Officers breeching doors in an attempt to rescue victims and other civilians. — Tim G. (@MidCityTim) May 31, 2019

Suspect in custody in shooting at Virginia Beach courthouse. Multiple victims.#BREAKING — Craig Rose (@SmokeShowing911) May 31, 2019

