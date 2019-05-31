 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several dead in Virginia Beach shooting, police searching for victims – reports
Multiple casualties in shooting at Virginia Beach government building – reports

Published time: 31 May, 2019 20:52 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 21:11
Police have responded to reports of an active shooter at a municipal building in the city of Virginia Beach. Scanner traffic suggests multiple gunshot victims and at least two dead, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Local police have confirmed an active shooter situation at Building 2 of the Municipal Center, with “multiple injuries.” They believe there was only one shooter, who was taken into custody. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Police are going through the building floor to floor, looking for victims and making sure there are no additional suspects. Footage from local media outlets shows traumatized employees and members of the public evacuating the building.

The shooting reportedly took place inside the building that houses the departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, and Planning, adjacent to the municipal courthouse.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

