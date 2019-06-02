1 killed after ‘Israeli missiles’ strike Syrian military airbase in Homs, day after IDF raids

Several missiles have been fired at Syrian Arab Air Force Tiyas Airbase, located in the Homs Governorate, killing at least one soldier, just a day after Israel conducted raids against multiple Syrian military targets.

Two projectiles were intercepted by the air defense systems, activated to address the threat. However, at least one person was killed and two others injured, Sana reports. Infrastructure and equipment at the military installation, also known as the T-4 Airbase, also suffered damage in what appears to be an Israeli attack, military sources said.

The strikes came less than 24 hours after Israel confirmed unleashing ‘retaliatory’ strikes against Syrian army’s artillery batteries, observation posts and air defense units, using warplanes and combat helicopters. Those strikes came in response to two rockets, allegedly fired from Syrian territory towards Israeli-controlled Golan Heights on Saturday night.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW