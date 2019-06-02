Israeli Army shares VIDEO of strike & hit on Syria during air raid

Footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows the moment a projectile hit Syrian positions and exploded during an air raid involving jets and helicopters on Sunday night.

The video shared by the IDF shows the projectile flying toward a hilltop surrounded by rocky terrain. A series of blasts occurs on the ground as it hits the target, creating a large plume of smoke.

The army did not specify what type of target was struck in the footage but said earlier that it hit artillery and air defense batteries in Syria, as well as an observation post. Israel said the raid was in response to two rockets launched into its territory from Syria.

Syrian media reported that the Israeli airstrikes killed three soldiers and wounded seven.

