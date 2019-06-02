 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli Army shares VIDEO of strike & hit on Syria during air raid

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 08:44 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 09:07
Footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows the moment a projectile hit Syrian positions and exploded during an air raid involving jets and helicopters on Sunday night.

The video shared by the IDF shows the projectile flying toward a hilltop surrounded by rocky terrain. A series of blasts occurs on the ground as it hits the target, creating a large plume of smoke.

The army did not specify what type of target was struck in the footage but said earlier that it hit artillery and air defense batteries in Syria, as well as an observation post. Israel said the raid was in response to two rockets launched into its territory from Syria.

Syrian media reported that the Israeli airstrikes killed three soldiers and wounded seven.

