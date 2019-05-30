Pentagon to ban US companies from using Russian space launches & satellites

The Pentagon has introduced restrictions that will prevent American companies from using Russian space rocket launches and satellite services, set to take effect in 2023.

The rule will levy “additional prohibitions with regard to acquisition of certain foreign commercial satellite services, such as… satellites and launch vehicles,” according to a Pentagon notice published on the US Federal Register website on Thursday.

Russia is now being added to the list of “covered foreign countries” affected by the rule, which also includes China, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria.

The notice also places a ban on the purchase of items from Chinese companies that it classifies as “munitions.”

