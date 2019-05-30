 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 30 May, 2019 16:11 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 16:13
Pentagon to ban US companies from using Russian space launches & satellites
©  Reuters / Sergei Karpuckhin
The Pentagon has introduced restrictions that will prevent American companies from using Russian space rocket launches and satellite services, set to take effect in 2023.

The rule will levy “additional prohibitions with regard to acquisition of certain foreign commercial satellite services, such as… satellites and launch vehicles,” according to a Pentagon notice published on the US Federal Register website on Thursday.

Russia is now being added to the list of “covered foreign countries” affected by the rule, which also includes China, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria.

The notice also places a ban on the purchase of items from Chinese companies that it classifies as “munitions.”

