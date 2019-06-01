Teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg to take year off school for US trip

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg will take a year out of school and travel to the US to continue her campaign to promote environmental protection.

The teen kicked off the hugely popular ‘school strike’ movement last year for kids to push their elders into taking a serious stand to tackle the devastating effects of climate change and safeguard their future.

Millions of schoolchildren around the world have marched or held events as part of the movement.

Thunberg, 16, told Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter that it was a difficult decision to take more time off school, but that while her education won’t suffer by being delayed for a year, fast action is crucial in tackling climate change.

As part of her commitment to the cause of reducing carbon emissions, Thunberg does not travel by plane. Accepting an invite to the UN’s special climate change meeting in New York in September means a lengthy transatlantic voyage ahead, so she’s decided to take a sabbatical year to make the journey.

Thunberg also plans to attend the UN Cop25 climate change summit in Santiago, Chile in December.

