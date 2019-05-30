Austria to get its first female chancellor as head judge named interim leader

Austria’s president has nominated the head of its Constitutional Court as the new interim chancellor, after the scandal-hit government of Sebastian Kurz collapsed on Monday following a no-confidence vote.

Judge Brigitte Bierlein was appointed to the top job by President Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday, following discussions with former chancellor Kurz and opposition leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner.

Speaking after her appointment, Bierlein said her main priority was to help rebuild trust and bring stability, not just in Austria, but in Europe and the wider world.

“The most important goal is currently to contribute to greater calm and to build trust between all (political) sides.”

Also on rt.com Austrian president dissolves Kurz’s govt after no-confidence vote

Prior to her selection as Austria’s top technocrat, Bierlein, 69, had served as the Constitutional Court’s vice-president since 2002. Considered a conservative, she was elevated to the role of president by the Kurz coalition in January 2018, becoming its first female leader. She was due to vacate the position this summer as members of the judiciary take mandatory retirement once turning 70.

In her new role, Bierlein will hold the honor of also becoming Austria’s first female chancellor, and will head the interim administration until fresh elections are held, expected for September. Her cabinet is planned to be announced later Thursday and it is expected to be filled with non-political civil servants rather than lawmakers.

Also on rt.com Austrian VC caught discussing alleged shady deals, and pundits cry 'Russia took over the country'

Her appointment follows a period of political upheaval in Vienna, after a video sting recorded the head of Kurz’ coalition partner, the Freedom Party (FPO), offer government contracts to a supposed Russian heiress in exchange for buying an Austrian newspaper and flipping its stance to support the FPO.

Tweeting after the announcement, Kurz praised Bierlein for her willingness to serve her country. “Brigitte Bierlein is extremely competent, experienced and a person of integrity. She will provide a stable administration in Austria for the next few months.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!