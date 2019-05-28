 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Austrian president dissolves Kurz’s govt after no-confidence vote

Published time: 28 May, 2019 10:32 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 11:17
Get short URL
Austrian president dissolves Kurz’s govt after no-confidence vote
Sebastian Kurz poses for a selfie with supporters in Vienna, Austria, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen on Tuesday officially dissolved Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government, a day after it lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The president has tasked Vice Chancellor Hartwig Loger to serve as chancellor until an interim head of cabinet is appointed, RIA Novosti reports.

The Austrian parliament passed a motion of no confidence against Kurz and his government over the scandal involving the ruling party’s coalition partner and the right-wing Freedom Party (FPO) whose former leader Heinz-Christian Strache was taped allegedly discussing exchanging government contracts.

Kurz, 32, said he would fight to win back his position. He remains popular and his center-right party finished top in Austria on Sunday in the European Parliament election with 34.9 percent support, a gain of almost 8 percentage points over 2014, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies