At least 3 killed after tourist boat with dozens on board capsizes in Budapest

A rescue operation is underway after tourist boat with dozens of people on board has collided with another vessel and capsized on the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary.

There were at least 34 people on board, including passengers and crew, at the time of the accident on Wednesday evening, which happened near the iconic Hungarian parliament building in the center of the city, local media reports.

Felborult és elsüllyedt a Dunán egy hajó a Parlamentnél, sajtóinformációk szerint hárman meghaltak https://t.co/ZOy7AX0j8y — Keleten (@Keleten_hu) May 29, 2019

Rescue crews, including a fire department's boat, are on the scene. Some of the people have already been rescued while the search for others continues.

Tragédia!!! Súlyos hajó baleset a Dunán! Több embert nem találnak! pic.twitter.com/ba4gjsIOR4 — László Ámit (@amit_laszlo) May 29, 2019

According to reports, the boat called the 'Mermaid' capsized after being hit by another tourist vessel.

