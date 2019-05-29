 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We will win!' Netanyahu vows better result in snap elections after historic coalition failure
Published time: 29 May, 2019 21:27 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 21:51
At least 3 killed after tourist boat with dozens on board capsizes in Budapest
Police close the Danube bank after tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary © Reuters Pictures Archive
A rescue operation is underway after tourist boat with dozens of people on board has collided with another vessel and capsized on the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary.

There were at least 34 people on board, including passengers and crew, at the time of the accident on Wednesday evening, which happened near the iconic Hungarian parliament building in the center of the city, local media reports.

Rescue crews, including a fire department's boat, are on the scene. Some of the people have already been rescued while the search for others continues.

According to reports, the boat called the 'Mermaid' capsized after being hit by another tourist vessel.

