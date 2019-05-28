Iran not interested in ‘empty’ talks while US conducts ‘economic terrorism’

Tehran is not interested in “empty” talks with the US, since it doesn’t buy Donald Trump’s claim that Washington is not up for a regime change in Iran. Trump should prove with “actions” that he wants peace first, it says.

“Iran is not interested in empty rhetoric and pays more attention to behaviors and will decide and act upon them,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran won’t buy into the US president’s words as long as Washington’s “economic terrorism” hurts Iranian people and causes tensions in the region.

Ayatollah @khamenei_ir long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons—by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them.#B_Team's #EconomicTerrorism is hurting the Iranian people & causing tension in the region. Actions—not words—will show whether or not that's @realDonaldTrump's intent — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 27, 2019

On Monday, Donald Trump claimed his team does not seek regime change in Iran but only wants to prevent Tehran from having nuclear weapons. The supposed proclamation of peace came weeks after the US started building up its military presence in the Middle East. Washington claimed it deployed warships there in order to send “a message” to Tehran.

Talking about prospects for negotiations with Washington, Mousavi said that at the moment the chances are very slim. “We do not have any talks with the US, and our basis is on respecting international pacts to which the US can return,” he added.

Last year, Trump unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal (known as the JCPOA) and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran. The move was condemned by a number of states including the US’ closest allies.

