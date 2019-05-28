 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Blasphemy charge against local vet triggers violent anti-Hindu riot in Pakistan (PHOTOS)

Published time: 28 May, 2019 04:13
Get short URL
Blasphemy charge against local vet triggers violent anti-Hindu riot in Pakistan (PHOTOS)
© Facebook / Syma Jafri
Violent protests targeting a minority community in a predominantly Muslim area have erupted in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province after a Hindu vet was accused of wrapping meds in pages ripped out of a holy book.

Footage from the scene showed shops ablaze with furious crowds calling for extrajudicial vengeance. The mob of angry protesters began to vandalize businesses belonging to the Hindu community in Phuladyon town in the province's Mirpurkhas district after a local veterinarian, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was detained for “defiling” the Holy Koran. The man stands accused of ripping out pages from the Muslim holy book to wrap medicines in them.

Following pleas from the minority community for authorities to “intervene and ensure the safety of Hindu Sindhis,” the local police force assured the public that action was being taken against the mob that instigated Monday’s violence. Authorities, however, failed to report how many shops were set ablaze or how many casualties, if any, were caused by the rioting.

“The minorities in the district will be protected,” Zahid Hussain Leghari, the station house officer of Phuladyon police station, told Samaa TV, stressing that those involved in the unrest will be arrested.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies