‘I love it’: S. Africa’s first black female fighter pilot takes internet by storm (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

South Africa held the inauguration of newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, but one young pilot stole the headlines and shot to international fame as South Africa's first black female fighter pilot.

Major Mandisa Nomcebo Mfeka, 32, was born in Ntuzuma, just outside Durban on South Africa’s east coast. Mfeka loved aviation from the age of five and realised her dream of taking to the skies in 2008 when she joined the South African Air Force (SAAF), earning her wings just three years later.

Did you guys see this formation? Well, one of them was piloted by 32 year old combat pilot Major Mandisa Mfeka. #FlyLikeAGirl#SAInauguration19 I’ve never been this proud to be South African. pic.twitter.com/7CdWAEN4Ht — Tumi Nkosi (@TumiNkosi) May 25, 2019

Goosebump, pride-inducing air display by the #SAAF. We look forward to a better day under your leadership, President CR. #Inauguration2019pic.twitter.com/uUkJmn5Akj — Ntuthuko Bhengu (@N22koBhengu) May 25, 2019

Mfeka’s meteoric rise to fame was further cemented during Saturday’s ceremony when she led the Hawks display team flyover to mark Ramaphosa’s inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

She quickly became an online sensation in South Africa and beyond, with people send her support, hailing "girl power" and saying Mfeka's history-making achievement has made them "proud to be South African."

“Where you come from does not determine your capacity” indeed — Nhlanhla Madide (@NhlanhlaMadide) May 25, 2019

#SAInauguration19 Those who say it can not be done, should not interrupt #Women doing it.. Thank you Major Mandisa Mfeka @Mandz_NM for being the epitome of Women excellence. Impossible is Nothing!! ❤️🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/DgEePHEQDs — Nkululeko Ngubane (@Nkulie14) May 25, 2019

.@Mandz_NM, I didn’t know u till today. U did a fantastic job and thanks for ur service. Just watched this video about u and I would like to share it coz it’s simply a must-watch; especially for young girls!I feel inspired! Keep making us proud Africans! ✊🏾https://t.co/DYhJDUUUI3 — Bertrand Ndizeye (@bertrandizeye) May 26, 2019

“The first time I realized I could join the air force and become a pilot was when I was 16 when I was doing research about careers in maths and science, and I remember coming across an article by the South African Air Force,” Mfeka said in an interview.

When asked about her role as a combat fighter pilot, she described it as “an amazing experience” that is “so mentally stimulating.”

Also on rt.com Air India’s youngest Boeing 777 commander inspiring the next generation of female pilots

“I love it,” she concluded.

Mfeka wasn’t the only woman in charge in the skies on inauguration day, and was accompanied by 33-year-old Major Nandi Zandi, who commanded a Lockheed C-130 Hercules in the formation display.

You guys also saw the formation led by this massive Lockheed C-130 Hercules?



Well, well, well! It was piloted by 33 year old Major Nandi Zandi, the first black female to spin that big thing in the air, honey!!! #FlyLikeAGirl#SAInauguration19pic.twitter.com/8ziY020y0m — Tumi Nkosi (@TumiNkosi) May 25, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!