Le Pen calls on Macron to dissolve National Assembly after EU elections results

Marine Le Pen has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly after her party took over the bloc led by the French president in European elections.

“The President has no other choice but to dissolve the National Assembly and allow for a more democratic voting system in order to better represent this country’s majority political opinion,” Le Pen said, adding that it's now about her party versus Macron’s.

“The fading of the traditional parties and the polarization between the National Rally party and the [Emmanuel Macron’s] Renaissance party confirms that the political scene is now split between nationalists and globalists and that’s what dominates our political life.”

Le Pen's National Rally party may obtain around 24 percent of votes, according to different exit polls, narrowly beating Macron's party, which is expected to score some 22 percent. So far there were no comments from the president himself but Elysee officials were reported calling the results "disappointing" but not punishing, and not a reason for the government to abandon its agenda.

