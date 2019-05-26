 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US F-16 painted to resemble Russian Su-57 fighter jet makes maiden flight (VIDEO)

Published time: 26 May, 2019 17:38
© Facebook / Nellis Air Force Base
A US F-16 fighter jet has took to the skies for the first time since being repainted to resemble a cutting-edge Russian Su-57 aircraft. While the paint job unlikely affected actual performance, it certainly looked nice on the jet.

The aircraft belongs to the US Air Force's 64th Aggressor Squadron based at the Nellis Air Force Base, right outside Las Vegas, Nevada. The squadron's planes act as ‘adversaries’ – such as Russia and China – during drills and the paint jobs, as well as other markings, are supposed to make the simulated combat more realistic.

The 4th-gen F-16 was painted in a pixel variant of Russia's 5th-gen Su-57 livery. To be fair, even with the makeover the aircraft hardly resembles a Russian jet, given that they have completely different airframes – F-16 is a single-engine aircraft, while Su-57 packs two.

A genuine Russian Su-57 fighter jet in flight. © Sputnik / Ilya Pitayev
